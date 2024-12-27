Health

Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state

The researchers conducted the test through digital simulations, molecular experiments and trials on mice

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state

A new innovative treatment has been developed that can cause cancerous cells to revert to their original healthy state.

In the study published in the journal Advanced Science, researchers in Korea have developed a method to control the behaviour of colon cancer cells by using genetic switches.

By adjusting these switches, they were able to make the cancer cells return to a normal, healthy state.

The researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) used a digital model to study how normal cells develop and found key molecules, called “master regulators,” that control the process of cell specialization in the intestine.

These regulators (MYB, HDAC2, and FOXA2) were found to play a role in making colon cancer cells return to normal-non-cancerous state when they were surpassed.

This process removed the cancer without damaging any of the cells.

The researchers conducted the test through digital simulations, molecular experiments and trials on mice.

KAIS professor Kwang-Hyun Cho, who led the research, said, "The fact that cancer cells can be converted back to normal cells is an astonishing phenomenon. This study proves that such reversion can be systematically induced."

In addition to working with colon cancer cells, the researchers used a digital modelling program to identify four important regulators in the hippocampus region of mouse brains.

Two of these regulators were found to increase the production of certain cells, while one reduced it.

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift

Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend

Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland

Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study