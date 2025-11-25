Less than 1 in 4 children meet exercise guidelines in preschool, study

A recent UK study revealed that most preschoolers aren’t physically active enough, even when attending daycare or preschool.
According to a study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health on November 24, researchers tracked 419 children aged 2-4 in England and Scotland using accelerometers that measured daily movement.
Less than 1 in 4 children (23%) met the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 180 minutes of daily activity.
Only 2.4% achieved at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity on a daily basis. Children were more active on preschool days, moving nearly 15 minutes more than on days at home, but overall activity remained very low.
Boys were more likely than girls to reach activity targets, and older preschoolers were more active.
Children from privileged families performed better outside school, but these differences disappeared in early care settings, suggesting that such environments can help gain more confidence, minimizing inequalities.
Senior author and research fellow at the University of Bristol Kim Hannam stated, “While early years settings provide a more active environment, most children are still not achieving the movement levels needed for healthy growth and development.”
Professor Ruth Kipping of the University of Bristol highlighted the long-term impact and raises the risk of chronic conditions later in life.
She underscored the significance of coordinated strategies among policymakers, educators, and families to support activity in young children.
The study, led by the University of Bristol with collaborators from the Universities of Birmingham, Glasgow, and Cardiff.