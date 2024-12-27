World

Italy breaks silence on arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala has been detained in Iran’s capital Tehran

  • December 27, 2024
Italy has finally spoken up on journalist Cecilia Sala’s arrest!

In a statement released on the official website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the authorities confirmed the detention of Sala stating that the journalist was “stopped on December 19” by the Tehran police authorities.

The officials continued in their statement that the Embassy and Consulate of Italy inn Tehran have been closely following the case after receiving the order from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani.

“In coordination with the Presidency of the Council, the Farnesina has worked with the Iranian authorities to clarify the legal situation of Cecilia Sala and to verify the conditions of her detention,” they added.

The statement further noted, “Today, the Italian Ambassador Paola Amadei made a consular visit to verify the conditions and state of detention of Dr. Sala. The family was informed of the results of the consular visit. Previously, Dr. Sala had the opportunity to make two phone calls with her relatives.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cecilia Sala is a reporter for the Italian daily Il Foglio, and as per the publication, she was on a “regular visa” to report on a country “she knows and loves.”

“Journalism is not a crime. Let’s bring Cecilia Sala home,” penned the newspaper’s editor, Claudio Cerasa.

She continued to pen, “She is in Evin prison. So Tehran has chosen to challenge everything the West considers transversally untouchable: our freedom. After getting assurances, from our diplomatic chiefs, that making readers aware of the news of her arrest would not slow down diplomatic efforts to bring her home.”

Notably, Cecilia Sala is also the voice behind the famous podcast, Stories, by Chora Media

