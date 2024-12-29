Biden regrets withdrawing from reelection bid, report

US President Joe Biden regrets withdrawing from his reelection bid, believing he had the potential to defeat Donald Trump.
According to The Guardian, new reports have suggested that Biden feels bad for quitting the 2024 presidential election bid as he thinks he could have defeated Trump if he was in the race.
People familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that the US president recently expressed confidence that he could have defeated the Republican candidate in November despite all the challenges Democrats have faced.
As per the report, he also admitted that he had made a mistake by appointing former US appeal court judge Merrick Garland as the attorney general, saying that he slowed down in prosecuting Trump in the January 6 Capitol riot case while aggressively prosecuting his son Hunter Biden.
Biden stepped out of the presidential race after a disappointing performance in his first debate with Trump, which sparked criticism, a low approval rating, and pressure from the voters and party members.
However, he withdrew from the race very late and delayed his endorsement for the Vice President, Kamala Harris, giving her only three months to campaign against Trump.
Furthermore, out of a total of 538 electoral votes, Trump won 312 votes while Harris won 226 electoral votes.