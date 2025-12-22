Royal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebration in jeopardy: Here's why

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the US since 2020 with their kids, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas celebrations likely to hit with obstacle as concerning weather update has been issued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who have been living in the US since 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties and leaving the UK - might face a washout this week as National Weather Service has foretasted heavy storm during Christmas.

"The National Weather Service is forecasting a major storm for Santa Barbara County that is expected to occur Tuesday, December 23 through Thursday, December 25," read the official notification.

It continued, "The following conditions are possible countywide: flooding in low-lying areas, dangerous flash flooding, strong winds. Evacuations are NOT being issued at this time."

"Public safety officials are monitoring the incoming storm and will continue to assess if protective actions, such as an evacuation warning, evacuation order, or shelter in place are necessary," it added.

This update came just days after Harry was seen enjoying lads' ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, with his close friend Nacho Figueras.

The Duchess of Sussex and Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not join the Duke on the trip.

