Jimmy Carter: 39th president of US passes away at 100

39th president of America, Jimmy Carter, dies at the age of 100 years at his home in Georgia.
According to BBC, after living for a century, the former US president died on Sunday, December 30, 2024, in Plains, Georgia.
The Carter Centre confirmed the death of the former head of the US and said that the pioneer of the Department of Education and the Department of Energy spent his final moments around his family at his home.
His son, Chip Carter, stated, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honouring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."
The peanut farmer served as the president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He was known for his commitment to social justice, human rights, peace, and environmental protection.
Moreover, current US President Joe Biden, reacting to the death of the former governor of Georgia, said, “(Carter) stands as a model of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, a life of principle, of faith, and of humility. His life dedicated to others.”
The upcoming president, Donald Trump, also offered his “highest respect” to the former lieutenant in the US Navy.
Carter has left behind his four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, while his wife Rosalynn, who he was married to for 77 years, died in November 2023.