Malala Yousafzai sends powerful message of hope ahead of New Year 2025

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani education activist, known for rising to global fame at a young age

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024
Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai shared a sweet wish and inspiring message to her fans ahead of the New Year.

She took to her Instagram account to share the experiences and memories of the past year with her fans, along with a motivational and thoughtful message.

Malala, while highlighting the lessons she learnt, wrote, “As the year draws to a close, I’m grateful for every lesson learned and memory made in 2024. Last January, I set a goal of myself to be able to run for an hour on the treadmill without stopping. When I started, I could go for only two or three minutes, but I continued running almost every week. Then one day in September, I got on the treadmill and just didn’t stop!"

Nobel Prize laureate continued, “Even after the hour was over, I felt like I could keep going. At first, running was just about not giving up. Now my body wants to achieve more, which feels great for both my physical and mental health.”

She went on to share, “I love having my partner Asser by my side for big events and quiet moments. He brings joy wherever he goes and helps me see the world in new ways.”


“I am so thankful for my kind, supportive friends — though it seems harder every year to spend time with them as we live in different cities and are busy pursuing careers or graduate degrees, starting families or traveling.The people who inspired me most this year were Afghan women and girls," she added.

Expressing her hope, the 27-years-old said, “As the new year begins, my biggest hope is that we will all, in every way we can, support their efforts to hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes, and deliver education and equality for all Afghans.”

In the end, she expressed her gratitude, “May your 2025 be full of love, friendship and good health. May peace and justice find a home in every corner of our world.”

The Pakistani education activist, known for rising to global fame at a young age, married Asser Malik in a small, private ceremony in Birmingham, England, in November 2021.

