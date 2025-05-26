Gloucestershire cheese-rolling 2025: YouTuber claims second win amid dangerous conditions

German participant Tom Kopke won the Gloucestershire cheese-rolling event for the second year in a row by "risking his life."
Kopke, who also runs a YouTube channel, shares videos with his 366,000 YouTube subscriber under the name Tooleko.
He was one of many people who took part in this traditional event, where competitors run down a very steep hill chasing a wheel of cheese.
As per BBC, out of the seven races in the cheese-rolling event, two were dedicated to honour former winners of the cheese-rolling competition who have passed away.
A huge number of people came to watch the cheese-rolling races, standing at different points around Cooper's Hill, including the sides, top and bottom of the hill.
Kopke claims back-to-back victory despite tough conditions:
After the victory, Kopke said, "Last year the hill was muddy and this year it was dry and dangerous and people got injured."
He described the experience as "crazy" and explained that during race he stopped overthinking and "went for it."
"All the people at the top said they were going to steal my title, but this is mine. I worked for this. I risked my life for this. It's my cheese - back to back," he added.
As per the outlet, the second men’s race was won by Luke Preece from Gloucester, who raced down the steep hill wearing a Superman costume.