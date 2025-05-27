UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation

Keeping in mind the rising inflation, many British families want to find supermarkets where they can spend less but still buy what they need.
A new report by Which? Magazine has shown which supermarket in the UK sells groceries at the lowest prices.
Surprisingly, the cheapest supermarket is neither Lidl nor Asda, even though many people might have expected one of those two to be the cheapest.
This month food prices are 2.8% higher than they were a year ago which is the biggest yearly increase recently, as per ExpressUK.
The main reason for this higher inflation is the increased cost of fresh food, especially things like steak.
Helen Dickinson, the BRC chief executive said in a statement, noting, “Fresh foods were the main driver, and red meat eaters may have noticed their steak got a little more expensive as wholesale beef prices increased."
"If statutory costs continue to rise for retailers, households will have to brace themselves for more difficult times ahead as prices rise faster," Dickinson warned.
Which supermarket is the cheapest in the UK this year?
Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK for 18 months straight.
Lidl was the second cheapest supermarket while Asda came in fourth place.