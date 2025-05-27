Nepal ‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita makes history with 31st summit

Nepali climber Kami Rita broke his own records with his 31st Mount Everest summit.
According to BBC, Nepali Sherpa who is also known as “Everest Man” scaled the tallest peak of the world for the 31st time to make a new record for the most climbs up.
The 55-year-old climber made history on Tuesday after reaching Everest's 8,849m summit while guiding Indian army officials.
Expedition organiser Seven Summit Treks stated, “Kami Rita Sherpa needs no introduction. He is not just a national climbing hero but a global symbol of Everest itself.”
The Everest man, Kami Rita
Rita first climbed Everest in 1994, and since then he has reached the summit almost every year. Even during 2023 and 2024, he scales the world's tallest peak twice a year.
Last year, after reaching the 30 tally, he told AFP, “I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken. I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognised in the world."
The feat came a week later after British mountaineer Kenton Cool summited Everest for the 19th time and became the first non-Sherpa to do so.
Rita’s closest competitor for the Everest record is fellow Nepali Sherpa Pasang Dawa, who has climbed the peak 29 times.
Notably, Nepal this year issued more than 1,000 climbing permits this season for Everest and other peaks, and over 500 people and their guides have summited the tallest mountain successfully during the 2025 climbing season.