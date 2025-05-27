World

Charles Rangel: First black chair of House Ways and Means dies at 94

US congressman from New York was the last surviving member of Harlem's ‘Gang of Four’

  • by Web Desk
  • |

The longtime congressman from New York, Charles Rangel, passed away at the age of 94.

According to CBS News, the first black chair of House Ways and Means and the last surviving member of the "Gang of Four” died on Monday at a hospital in New York.

The Rangel family confirmed his death in a statement and said, “A towering figure in American politics and a champion for justice, equity, and opportunity, Congressman Rangel dedicated over four decades of his life to public service.”

“Throughout his career, Congressman Rangel fought tirelessly for affordable housing, urban revitalisation, fair tax policies, and equal opportunities for all Americans," it added.

He has left behind his son, Steven Rangel, daughter Alicia Rangel Haughton, three grandsons, Howard R. Haughton, Joshua R. Haughton and Charles R. Haughton.

Tribute to Charles Rangel: State flags to fly at half-staff

The Governor of New York, Kathy Hochulannounced that the state flags will be flown at half-staff Monday and Tuesday to honour Charles Rangel, adding that the flags will also be lowered on the day of his funeral.

Hochul stated, “Charlie was a powerful voice in government and politics, and we remember him today for not only leading his life as a public servant of this great state but also for his dedicated service to our military in the Korean War.”

“A fierce advocate for equal opportunity and a voice for Harlem, Representative Rangel's legacy shows us what we can accomplish as determined legislators. My thoughts are with all who loved him," she added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described him as a “great man, a great friend” who never stopped fighting for his constituents in Harlem.

Who was Charles Rangel?

Born in Harlem in 1930, Rangel, who was affectionately called "The Lion of Lenox Avenue, was a Democratic member of the House of Representatives for 46 years after beating Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

He was a Korean War veteran, the dean of the New York Congressional Delegation and a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Notably, Raangel was the last of Harlem's so-called "Gang of Four" coalition with Basil Paterson, Percy Sutton, Herman "Denny" Farrell and former Mayor David Dinkins, known as pioneers to race and class barriers.

