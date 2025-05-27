World

Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z

Millennials surpass Gen X and Gen Z to become the most burned-out generation

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Gen Z might believe that they are stressed, but as per a new report, millennials are the most burnt-out generation.

A new report from Aflac has revealed that kids of the new generations are not alright; neither are the millennials. Burnout affects people of all ages and jobs, from entry-level to executive. But the one group that felt it more than any other is millennials.

Millennials: The most burnt-out generation:

As per the recent data, about 66% of millennials report moderate or high levels of burnout. Gen X trails closely behind with a reported burnout rate of 60%, and Gen Z follows, with a rate of 56%. Baby boomers report the least amount of burnout of the generations, with 39%.

The generation born between 1981 and 1996 is struggling to balance the competing demands of work and family with inadequate support structures in place.

The report states, “One possible explanation for the higher levels of burnout among millennials could be their unique career pressures and expectations. (Those include) more demanding work environments than other generations, defined by constant connectivity, high performance expectations and a competitive job market.”

Notably, millennial workers are increasingly part of the “sandwich generation”: adults who are responsible for taking care of both children and ageing parents.

According to a report from Principal Financial, over 60% of workers who juggle these dual responsibilities are concerned about burnout.

