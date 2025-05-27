World

Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence

Scientists have now shown what they claim is clear proof that these strange mummified bodies were once alive

  • by Web Desk
  |

The mystery about the so-called "alien mummies" found in Peru has grown even more puzzling.

Scientists have now shown what they claim is clear proof that these strange mummified bodies were once alive.

These bodies were found in the Nazca desert and for years, experts have been unsure about what they really are, as per ExpressUK.

The mystery started in 2017 when Jaime Maussan, a journalist and urologist, along with a group of paranormal researchers, said they discovered strange, small mummified bodies that looked human-like but had only three fingers and toes, long skulls, and even some internal organs.

Now, scientists say after doing new tests, they believe these mummies are completely real and not fake.

Dr José Zalce, the lead expert studying the strange mummies, said he has examined 21 of them closely.

He looked at details like their fingerprints, bones, teeth, muscles and internal organs.

Zalce said the most surprising thing was that one mummy, named Antonio, had back teeth (molars) that looked almost the same as human teeth.

Not only this, his bones, eye sockets and mouth had no major differences from human features.

They think he was about 5.5 to 5.7 feet tall and lived around 1,500 years ago.

Debate grows over authenticity of mysterious mummies:

The former director of the Mexican Navy Medical Department said in a statement, "These are yet more pieces of clear and irrefutable evidence that these bodies are 100 percent genuine, real, and organic, having once been alive."

Other experts said that the stories about the mummies being aliens from another world are completely wrong and believes the mummies are just dolls, not real living beings.

