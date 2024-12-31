Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss

Ruben Amorim has broken silence on Manchester United loss against Newcastle at Old Trafford.
As per the manager, the 2-0 loss was “a little bit embarrassing.”
Ruben told Sky Sport, “That is really clear and we have to fight.We have to acknowledge our position…we have to win games and focus on surviving.”
The Portuguese also added in his post-match press conference, “We have to acknowledge our position…we have to win games and focus on surviving,” adding, “Yes – it’s also my fault in this moment, because I think the team is not improved, I think [it] is a little bit lost in this moment.”
The Man United coach also took accountability of the game and shared his after thoughts.
“It’s a little bit embarrassing to be a Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games. But we have to cope with that, difficult moments in the life of everybody. It’s a hard moment. I don’t like to arrive here and make excuses,” he noted.
In the first half, Newcastle score through headers from Alexander Isak in the fourth minute.
Notably, Manchester United is set to play against Liverpool on January 5, 2025.