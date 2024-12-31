Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship drama heats up as Bettina Anderson fires back

US President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., relationship drama continues as rumoured girlfriend Bettina Anderson shares a bold statement for the critics.
According to Independent, criticism sparked after Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend was spotted dining with him at a Mar-a-Lago Christmas feast months after the businessman ended his relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Model and Palm Beach socialite claps back to all the criticism with a bold statement on Instagram.
The 38-year-old shared a video on her story in which a narrator could be seen quoting the book of Exodus from the Bible. The speaker said, “So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still, because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?”
Donald Trump Jr.'s New Girlfriend
After ending almost six years of relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. started making headlines with Bettina Anderson.
Do Jr. was spotted with rumored girlfriend on multiple occasion most recently at the Trump Christmas feast at Mar-a-Lago with incoming First Lady Melania and their 18-year-old son Barron.
As per Hindustan Times sources, Jr. who is celebrating his 4th birthday on new year eve will made first public appearance with Anderson on father’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.