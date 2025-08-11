UK weather: Amber alert issued amid extreme heatwave

An amber heat health alert has been issued for large parts of England.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat alerts effective from 9 am Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
As per Sky News, the stronger amber alert applies to areas including the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London and the South East.
Meanwhile, UKHSA warns that the heat will likely put a lot of pressure on health and social services.
This recent warning comes as a yellow weather alert has already been issued for several regions including Yorkshire, the Humber, North East, North West and the South West which will remain in effect from 9 am on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday.
Reports suggest that weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK.
Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said temperatures are expected to rise over 30C in some places, which could seriously affect people's health, especially vulnerable groups.
On Tuesday, many parts of southern Britain will experience in the low 30s and some places might get even hotter, above 35C.
As per the outlet, there is about a 10% chance that Wales could break its highest August temperature record of 35.2C which was set on August 2, 1990 at Hawarden.