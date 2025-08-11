Home / World

Elon Musk eyes UK energy market with Tesla electricity supply plan

Tesla has officially applied to the UK energy regulator Ofgem for permission to supply electricity

Elon Musk eyes UK energy market with Tesla electricity supply plan
Elon Musk eyes UK energy market with Tesla electricity supply plan

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer (EV) and energy company Tesla is planning to enter the UK energy market by offering electricity supply to both homes and businesses.

As per multiple reports, Tesla has officially applied to the UK energy regulator Ofgem for permission to supply electricity.

The request for an energy supply licence was signed by Andrew Payne, who oversees Tesla's energy operation in Europe and was submitted at the end of last month.

The regulator Ofgem may take as long as nine months to review and approve the application.

If Ofgem approves Tesla's application, the company will be able to compete with the major energy providers in the UK and start supplying electricity directly across England, Scotland and Wales, next year.

Beside being globally recognized for producing electric vehicles, Tesla also operates solar energy and battery storage business.

Tesla has applied to Ofgem for an energy supply licence at a time when its EV sales in Europe have been dropping sharply.

In July the number of Teslas registered in the UK fell by nearly 60% and in Germany by over 55%, with overall sales in 10 major European markets down by 45% compared to the same month of the last year.

You Might Like:

Miguel Uribe, Colombian presidential candidate dies at 39 after violent attack

Miguel Uribe, Colombian presidential candidate dies at 39 after violent attack
Miguel Uribe's health worsened over the weekend due to bleeding in his central nervous system

UK weather: Amber alert issued amid extreme heatwave

UK weather: Amber alert issued amid extreme heatwave
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years

British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years
Dennis "Tink" Bell died in Antarctica at the age of 25 in a terrible accident

Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash flooding after heavy rainfall

Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash flooding after heavy rainfall
Midwest storm chaos causes widespread travel disruptions and flood warnings

US National Guard prepares for deployment in DC for federal crackdown

US National Guard prepares for deployment in DC for federal crackdown
Donald Trump vows to crack down on crimes in Washington as he asks homeless to ‘move out’

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US
US administration blocks Nvidia H20 chip sales to China amid tech tensions

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks
Texas Hill Country floods uncover prehistoric dinosaur tracks in Travis County

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot
Kevin Mares was shot in a seaside town after he attended the Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico with friends

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy
Mexican authorities accused Adidas of cultural appropriation with their new sandal design

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage
Dozens of buildings topple down in Turkey's northwestern region after the country faces a powerful earthquake

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody
Three men including a teenager, a man in his twenties and another man in his thirties were seriously injured in the incident

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southampton

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southampton
Authorities have now ended the search operations, and no such device has been found