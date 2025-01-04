China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy

China has failed to provide its youth a stable job market despite their high-end degrees.
As per BBC, China’s youth are forced to take jobs way below their skill set and qualification.
A cleaner having environmental planning degree and a PhD graduate from a prestigious university working as a part-time police assistance is something that is not uncommon in the country.
Amid the struggling economy, Sun Zhan, a 25-year-old with a master’s in finance is working as a waiter in a hot pot restaurant in the southern city of Nanjing.
Sun shared with outlet, "My dream job was to work in investment banking," reminiscing about how he was looking forward to making lots of money after graduation.
“I looked for such a job, with no good results”, the 25-year-old added.
China on yearly basis is producing millions of university graduates with no job opportunity.
The country’s economy has been going downhill in many sectors including manufacturing and real estates.
According to latest reports, youth unemployment is 16.1%, with many graduates, after failing to land a c career in their own field, have opted for a low-paying jobs.
The students, besides dealing with the dry job market are also at the receiving end of criticism by family and friends as Sun shared his family have not been happy with his choices.
Professor Zhang Jun of City University Hong Kong shared her thoughts about the job market, noting, “The job situation is really, really challenging in mainland China, so I think a lot of young people have to really readjust their expectation.”
Zhang also revealed that Chinese students are being forced to change their perceptive of what a good choice is.