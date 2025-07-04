Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move
Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move 

Kent County Council has made a controversial decision regarding its library collections.

The council leader, Linden Kemkaran took to social media and announced the decision to remove all books related to transgender topics from the children's sections in its libraries.

She said he decision would be applied right away, calling it a "victory for common sense."

The council manages 99 public libraries in local communities and operates 5 mobile library vans.

As per BBC, Paul Webb, the person in charge of libraries for Reform UK, said the decision to remove the books was made after someone from the public expressed concern.

A spokesperson from the council made it clear that one transgender-related book meant for adults was not removed but simply moved from a display near the entrance to a different area where children are less likely to see it.

Right now, it's not clear how many books will be removed or how the council will decide which books are considered transgender-related.

Furthermore, the council said that library workers have been told to place books in the correct sections based on age to avoid any confusion.

After this update, various mixed reactions started to emerge with some people showing support while other were against it.

Defending the decision, Webb said, "In our society, children are quite rightly and properly protected from items and actions that could cause them harm – for example alcohol, cigarettes and gambling."

Meanwhile, Labour MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tristian Osbourne has called the decision "unedifying gender baiting of the LGBT community."

Steven Pullen, founder and director of Swale Pride, described the decision as "deeply upsetting."

Read more : World
Rome petrol station explosion injures 29 as massive fireball rocks city
Rome petrol station explosion injures 29 as massive fireball rocks city
The incident occurred in the Prenestino area when a tanker truck accidentally struck a gas pipe while turning
White House to host historic UFC fight in 2026, says Donald Trump
White House to host historic UFC fight in 2026, says Donald Trump
Trump wants to stage epic UFC fight on White House grounds for America's 250th birthday
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Toshima islanders flee homes after more than 1,000 strong quake hits region
Ivanka Trump pens inspiring post on Fourth of July: ‘Growth, gratitude, grace!’
Ivanka Trump pens inspiring post on Fourth of July: ‘Growth, gratitude, grace!’
Ivanka Trump ‘reflects’ on ‘halfway point of 2025’ as she wishes for a purpose-driven second half
US Congress passes ‘big, beautiful bill’: Who gains and who pays?
US Congress passes ‘big, beautiful bill’: Who gains and who pays?
Donald Trump celebrates ‘phenomenal victory’ after Congress passes sweeping domestic policy bill
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Mexican Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested in US days after losing fight to Jake Paul
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle shared that before her mother passed away she said four powerful words that deeply influenced her life
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Nine children, some still being treated and some former patents joined Melania for an art activity at the hospital
Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party
Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party
Among those who died were two men, including the rapper's boyfriend and two women
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Europe continues to experience unusually high temperatures due to an early summer heatwave
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Del Monte is looking for a potential buyer as it seeks bankruptcy protection
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Bookshops and garden centres all over the UK have seen surge in shoplifting as Jellycat buzz intensifies