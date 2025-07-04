Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move 

Kent County Council has made a controversial decision regarding its library collections.
The council leader, Linden Kemkaran took to social media and announced the decision to remove all books related to transgender topics from the children's sections in its libraries.
She said he decision would be applied right away, calling it a "victory for common sense."
The council manages 99 public libraries in local communities and operates 5 mobile library vans.
As per BBC, Paul Webb, the person in charge of libraries for Reform UK, said the decision to remove the books was made after someone from the public expressed concern.
A spokesperson from the council made it clear that one transgender-related book meant for adults was not removed but simply moved from a display near the entrance to a different area where children are less likely to see it.
Right now, it's not clear how many books will be removed or how the council will decide which books are considered transgender-related.
Furthermore, the council said that library workers have been told to place books in the correct sections based on age to avoid any confusion.
After this update, various mixed reactions started to emerge with some people showing support while other were against it.
Defending the decision, Webb said, "In our society, children are quite rightly and properly protected from items and actions that could cause them harm – for example alcohol, cigarettes and gambling."
Meanwhile, Labour MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tristian Osbourne has called the decision "unedifying gender baiting of the LGBT community."
Steven Pullen, founder and director of Swale Pride, described the decision as "deeply upsetting."