Melania Trump's 'terrible' pet name revealed by Donald Trump in candid admission

During a speech in Iowa, President Donald Trump accidentally mentioned the nickname he uses for his wife Melania Trump.
After revealing it, he then admitted in front of everyone that the nickname was "terrible."
Trump said, "I remember saying to our great first lady," and then jokingly added, "I call her 'First Lady,' isn't it terrible?" as per MailUK.
He further shared, "I say, 'Good night, First Lady, my darling,' because it reminds me that I'm president."
Trump's statement comes after Melania teased his golf habit during a surprise visit to Children's National Hospital for a July 4th art event.
During her visit, when some children asked if she liked golf like her husband, the first lady responded with a playful joke.
She replied with a laugh saying, "No, I don't play golf," but then shared she used to play in the past.
Melania also invited these kids to the attend the big 250th Independence Day celebration at the White House on July 4, 2026 and also told them about the upcoming exciting plans for the event, including a fireworks show and military F-14 jet flyovers.
She also brought gift bags for the children that included blankets, children's books and teddy bears wearing t-shirts with her "Be Best" campaign logo.
Supporting children's health has been a key part of her "Be Best campaign."
Melania, who doesn't often stay at White House is spending few days there to celebrate Independence Day.
As per the reports, she will now accompany President Trump on the South Lawn to watch the fireworks and also help host a special picnic for members of the military.