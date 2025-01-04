Derrick Henry donates game-worn cleats on 30th birthday for ALS awareness

Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry celebrates his 30th birthday by donating his game-worn and signed cleats to spread Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) awareness.
King Henry, late on Friday, January 3, 2024, a day before his 30th birthday, returned to the team for a game against the Cleveland Browns and shared a post by the Axe ALS Foundation raising funds to get support for the neurological disorder formerly known as Lou Gehrig's disease on his Instagram story and wrote, “Let’s Go.”
The post by the foundation says, “Don’t miss this incredible chance to win these one-of-a-kind AxeALS logoed cleats, worn during the My Cause My Cleats game and signed by Derrick Henry himself.”
“Every entry helps support our fight to AxeALS! Don’t wait; enter now and join the cause!” it further added.
Donors can participate in the giveaway from January 3rd to 17th, while the winner will be announced on January 21st, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Today
Moreover, this came a day before the Ravens' crucial week 18 match against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium at 4:30 PM ET.
Fans are excited to see Henry on the ground against the Browns, as during the last matchup in Week 8, he accomplished 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.