Aaron Rodgers' shocking secret wedding revealed on first day with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers casually dropped a bombshell announcement about his secret wedding to a mysterious girl on his first day with the New Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to BBC, the National Football League (NFL) star on Tuesday revealed that he had a secret wedding earlier this year without revealing any details about his wife.
The NFL's four-time Most Valuable Player signed a one-year deal with Steelers on Saturday. In the pictures posted by the American football team on social media, he could be seen wearing a black band on his wedding ring finger that got everyone's attention.
During a press conference after a first day of training with the new team, he was asked about the ring, to which he replied, “Yeah, it's a wedding ring.”
And when he was asked how long he's been married, he added, "It's been a couple of months."
Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife?
Rodgers, who spent the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, had numerous high-profile partners during his around two decades of NFL career, but he had never been married.
Although he did not share any details about his wife on Tuesday, speaking to The Pat McAfee Show in December, he revealed the name of his girlfriend, Brittani, while talking about Christmas shopping.
When a co-host jokingly added that if it was singer Britney Spears, Rodgers replied, "Not Britney Spears, no." This is Brittani with an 'i'.
“I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me,” he added while speaking at the same show in April.
It is now believed that one of those “personal commitments” was a wedding.
Notably, before joining the Steelers, Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets ended abruptly after a disappointing second season, and he became a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.