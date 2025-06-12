Sports

Randy Orton excites fans with hopeful SmackDown news

American professional wrestler Randy Orton left the spotlight after losing the 2025 Backlash against John Cena

Randy Orton is ready to return to the ring since he failed to dethrone John Cena in the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

After weeks of going under the radar, WWE has finally provided a positive update on the 45-year-old wrestler's status.

The 14-time WWE World Championship will be back on SmackDown in time for Night of Champions.

During the latest episode of RAW after Money in the Bank, Michael Cole shared the matchups for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

On the men's side, Randy will participate in a Fatal Four-way match featuring Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight.

The winner of this first round will go on to face Sami Zayn in the semifinals of the tournament, with the finals taking place at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2025.

As announced earlier this week, the 2025 King of the Ring winner will receive an opportunity to face the world champion of their respective brand at SummerSlam.

Best Friends Fight: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes will also be one of the participants in the WWE King of the Ring tournament.

If he advances to the finals, he could come face to face with his former legacy mentor and best friend, Randy Orton.

Cody will face Damian Priest, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4-way match.

