LeBron James reveals surprising family rule for NBA Finals

As the NBA Finals continue with the Indiana Pacers holding a 2-1 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took a moment to reflect on his own championship experiences.
During the latest episode of Mind the Game, the podcast he co-hosts with Hall of Famer Steve Nash, James discussed a strict rule he implemented regarding his family’s attendance at NBA Finals games.
“For me personally, I never let my family come to a finals game unless it was a closeout game,” James said.
James explained that his rationale centered around maintaining focus and minimizing distractions. Whether at home or on the road, he kept his family away from games unless the Lakers were on the verge of winning the series.
“If we were up, you know 3-1 or if it was 3-3, so like we went to Game 7 in the 2016 finals. My family didn’t come until Game 7,” James said. “I didn’t want to change anything and obviously if we had an opportunity to close out that final game… the family would be there. Other than that, I kept them home especially on the road.”
ames emphasized that the presence of family at high-stakes events, particularly on the road, could risk compromising his intense preparation and mental focus. He pointed to potential incidents in the stands as a factor.