Josh Allen makes sweet confession about marrying Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen has made a sweet confession about marrying his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, in a rare interview.
After winning his first NFL MVP award and scoring a hefty $300 million contract extension, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has something more important to brag about.
During a Tuesday conference in Orchard Park, when asked about recent accomplishments, Josh noted, "They've all been big," before admitting, "None other than marrying my best friend."
The newlywed highlighted why his relationship with the Sinners actress is so important to him, "She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff."
"That was the most important decision I'll make in my life – and I made the right one," he expressed emotionally.
Josh has never shied away from expressing his love for Hailee, as in December he gushed about his partner in an interview with Associated Press.
About Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfled's romance
The loved-up pair were first romantically associated in May 2023 and exchanged rings in November.
Just a few months after their engagement, the couple made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honours, where Josh was named MVP.
Josh and Hailee officially tied the knot in Montecito, California, surrounded by family and friends.