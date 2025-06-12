David Beckham unveils Inter Miami's new jersey with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami owner David Beckham unveiled a new jersey of the club featuring Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Beckham shared pictures of the new blue and pink Adidas third kit for the 2025 season days before the mega event and wrote, “Baby Blue. Love our new kit.”
While the club, while revealing the new Inter Miami CF 25 third kit on social media, declared, “We don’t follow waves. We create them.”
Inter Miami fans quickly fell in love with the new jersey and wished to see the team winning in these new colours.
A user wrote, “I really like those colours!”
“Messi and Beckham = winning combination,” another added.
A fan gushed, “New Jersey goes hard.”
According to Inter Miami CF, “The fresh new Adidas third kit makes a statement in Miami Blue, accented with Miami Pink and White. Part of the eye-catching Riptide collection."
"The kit features Inter Miami’s third jersey with Royal Caribbean, the Club’s Main Partner and Official Jersey Partner, prominently showcased on the front, as well as uniform shorts,” it added.
The jersey features a matching varsity-style jacket with a sleeve patch of the club’s motto, Freedom to Dream, and the two signature herons on the back. They have also introduced the iconic Gazelle shoes, a t-shirt, and shorts.
As per the club, the new Riptide kit represents the powerful, unstoppable force of nature, strength, resilience, and unpredictability of the sea and the club.
Notably, the team will wear this new “baby blue” jersey in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup and across Major League Soccer (MLS).