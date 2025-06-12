Angel Reese backs new coach Tyler Marsh amid Chicago Sky's struggles

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have started off the 2025 WNBA season on a rough note.
At this point in the year, they hold a 2-6 record and have shown no signs of being a team that could turn things around and make a run at the playoffs.
Most recently, the Sky lost to the New York Liberty by a final score of 85-66. Before that, they lost to the Indiana Fever without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham with the final score being 79-52.
To say that this wasn't the start to the season that Chicago was hoping for would be a major understatement.
Following the loss to the Liberty, Reese spoke out with a bold message about her new head coach Tyler Marsh. Her message was all about supporting the first-year Sky lead man.
"We have to give Tyler grace because he's a rookie coach, too. He's the head coach, but it's us on the floor," she said. "We have to look ourselves in the mirror and be patient with ourselves and continue to just grind. We don't point the finger."
Soon after the comments from Reese, Marsh spoke out and responded to her support. "I appreciate those comments from Angel," Marsh said. "Our players are the ones who deserve the grace. I know what comes with the territory of being a head coach. I accept that for better or for worse."
Looking closer at Reese herself, her second WNBA season has not been the jump that fans were hoping to see. She has played in eight games, averaging 10.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Her shooting numbers have been bad at just 35.8 percent from the floor.