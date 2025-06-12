Sports

Angel Reese backs new coach Tyler Marsh amid Chicago Sky's struggles

Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty by a final score of 85-66 after Indiana Fever heartbreak

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Angel Reese backs new coach Tyler Marsh amid Chicago Skys struggles
Angel Reese backs new coach Tyler Marsh amid Chicago Sky's struggles

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have started off the 2025 WNBA season on a rough note.

At this point in the year, they hold a 2-6 record and have shown no signs of being a team that could turn things around and make a run at the playoffs.

Most recently, the Sky lost to the New York Liberty by a final score of 85-66. Before that, they lost to the Indiana Fever without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham with the final score being 79-52.

To say that this wasn't the start to the season that Chicago was hoping for would be a major understatement.

Following the loss to the Liberty, Reese spoke out with a bold message about her new head coach Tyler Marsh. Her message was all about supporting the first-year Sky lead man.

"We have to give Tyler grace because he's a rookie coach, too. He's the head coach, but it's us on the floor," she said. "We have to look ourselves in the mirror and be patient with ourselves and continue to just grind. We don't point the finger."

Soon after the comments from Reese, Marsh spoke out and responded to her support. "I appreciate those comments from Angel," Marsh said. "Our players are the ones who deserve the grace. I know what comes with the territory of being a head coach. I accept that for better or for worse."

Looking closer at Reese herself, her second WNBA season has not been the jump that fans were hoping to see. She has played in eight games, averaging 10.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Her shooting numbers have been bad at just 35.8 percent from the floor.

LeBron James calls out media for lack of ‘storytelling’ in NBA Finals
LeBron James calls out media for lack of ‘storytelling’ in NBA Finals
Lakers star LeBron James slams NBA Media for failing to emotionally invest fans in NBA Finals
Aaron Rodgers' shocking secret wedding revealed on first day with Steelers
Aaron Rodgers' shocking secret wedding revealed on first day with Steelers
NFL star Aaron Rodgers' bombshell announcement about his wife sparks frenzy among fans
Josh Allen makes sweet confession about marrying Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen makes sweet confession about marrying Hailee Steinfeld
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied the knot with American actress Hailee Steinfeld in May 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo lands on major decision, makes surprising demands
Cristiano Ronaldo lands on major decision, makes surprising demands
Portugal's footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has made a key decision after winning the Nations League final against Spain
Rory McIlroy admits motivation struggle after Masters win
Rory McIlroy admits motivation struggle after Masters win
After achieving huge career milestone by winning the Masters tournament, Rory McIlroy found hard to stay motivated
Emma Raducanu shines on home turf with dominant Queen’s Club victory
Emma Raducanu shines on home turf with dominant Queen’s Club victory
Emma Raducanu easily defeated Spanish player Cristina with scores of 6-1, 6-2 on the Andy Murray Arena
Billy Boston becomes first rugby league player to receive knighthood in 130 years
Billy Boston becomes first rugby league player to receive knighthood in 130 years
David Beckham, an English former professional footballer is also set to receive a knighthood
Lamine Yamal slammed again over fashion as legends call out 'unprofessional' look
Lamine Yamal slammed again over fashion as legends call out 'unprofessional' look
Lamine Yamal, a younger player from Barcelona has won three trophies with his club in the 2024-25 season
Alcaraz's French Open win comes with hidden cost: Loses huge chunk of £2.1m
Alcaraz's French Open win comes with hidden cost: Loses huge chunk of £2.1m
Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner to win £2.1m French Open prize money
LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Jamie Foxx after BET Awards win
LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Jamie Foxx after BET Awards win
Jamie Foxx honoured with the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards
F1 makes major circuit changes to 2026 calendar with Madrid debut
F1 makes major circuit changes to 2026 calendar with Madrid debut
Formula 1 has removed a key race from 2026, receiving backlash from the sports' enthusiasts
WWE Raw results: Gunther reclaims World Heavyweight Champion title from Jey Uso
WWE Raw results: Gunther reclaims World Heavyweight Champion title from Jey Uso
Gunther creates history by becoming two-time World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Jey Uso