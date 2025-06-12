Sports

Andy Murray breaks silence on coaching future after Novak Djokovic split

Novak Djokovic parted ways with coach Andy Murray before the French Open

Andy Murray has broke silence on his coaching furture after split with Novak Djokovic.

According to ESPN, Murray who retired after last summer after the Paris Olympics joined Serbian tennis star as a coach before the Austalian Open and remained by his side among other tournamnet.

However, their partnership ended after six months before the French Open in which the 24-time Grand Slam lost the semifinals to the world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

"I would do it again at some stage. I don't think that will happen immediately," Murray told the BBC at the Queen's Club on Monday where the famous ground's centre court was named in his honour.

"I wasn't planning on going into coaching as soon as I finished playing but it was a pretty unique opportunity. It was a chance to learn from one of the best athletes of all time. It was a brilliant opportunity for me. We got to spend some really nice moments away from the court. Results weren't as we wanted but we gave it a go."

Murray has been spending more time on the golf course than the tennis courts since he retired. He said that showed when teamed up with 10-year-old doubles partner Gloria as part of a ceremonial two-round rally against Laura Robson and seven-year-old Jay.

"My tennis is diabolical, apologies for what you are about to witness," he said.

"I've obviously missed being out here," he added. "It's the first time, obviously, not being involved in a grass court season for a while, but I've got a new life now and I'm enjoying being away from the sport a little bit."

