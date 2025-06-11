Cristiano Ronaldo lands on major decision, makes surprising demands

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed on a major club decision after teasing his exit from Al-Nassr.
Following the Riyadh-based club's 3-2 season-ending loss to Al Fateh, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner turned to his social media to share a cryptic post, noting, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written."
Speculations of his exit intensified, linking CR7 with clubs worldwide, including several teams set to participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
Ahead of the Nations League final against Spain, Ronaldo shared that he will not be participating in the tournament, adding that "you can't catch every ball."
As he closed the chapter of the Club World Cup, Ronaldo made it clear that he will remain in the Saudi Pro League, "Future? Nothing will change. Al-Nassr? Yes," he said per Sky Sports after Portugal secured the Nations League champion title.
Cristiano Ronaldo's demand to Al-Nassr
At Al-Nassr, Ronaldo will earn around 400 euros a minute; however this is not enough for the legend, as he has requested the club to sign his former Manchester United forward partner Alejandro Garnacho.
Sources have revealed that Ronaldo has asked the club to pursue the 20-year-old when rumours of the player's uncertain future at Manchester emerged back in 2023.
As the duo secured trophies together at Real, Ronaldo seemingly believed that Garnacho would be a significant addition to Al-Nassr and would help the team score major wins.