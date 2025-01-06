Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117

A nun from Brazil became the oldest person living in the world at the age of 116 after the death of Tomiko Itooka.
According to CNN, Sister Inah Canabarro was declared the oldest living person by the LongeviQuest, an organisation that tracks supercentenarians around the globe, on Saturday, January 4, 2024, following the death of the Japanese woman.
The wheelchair-bound nun’s 84-year-old nephew told The Associated Press that she was so thin at an early age that many thought that she would not even survive childhood.
Moreover, in a heartwarming video shared by LongeviQuest back in February 2024, a 116-year-old nun could be seen cracking jokes and sharing her miniature painting of wildflowers and reciting prayers.
She described herself in front of the visitors to her retirement home in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre: “I’m young, pretty, and friendly—all very good, positive qualities that you have too.”
Furthermore, Canabarro was born on June 8, 1908, in southern Brazil, as per records, but her nephew claims that she was born on May 27, but her birth was registered two weeks later. She began her religious work as a teenager, and after serving in Montevideo, Uruguay, and Rio de Janeiro, she finally returned to her hometown in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.