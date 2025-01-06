Motorbike-sized tuna sells for shocking price at Tokyo auction

A motorbike-sized tuna was remarkably sold for £1 million at an auction in Tokyo on Monday, January 6.
As per Sky News, a bluefin tuna weighing 276 kilograms was purchased for 207 million yen at the Toyosu Fish Market.
Toyosu Fish Market holds the title of being the largest fish market in the world.
Onodera Group, known for its Michelin-starred sushi restaurateurs and wholesaler called Yamayuki made the highest bid for the tuna.
As per the outlet, the Onodera group stated that the tuna, which was caught in the waters off Oma in the northern part of Japan, will be served at their restaurants across the country.
The buyers explained they paid such a high price for the tuna because its “unmatched freshness stood out.”
They believe that purchasing the first catch at the opening auction of the year will bring them good luck.
The amount paid for the tuna is the second highest ever at the opening auction of the year at the market.
The record for the highest price ever paid for a tuna at the auction is 333.6 million yen (around £1.7 million) which was paid by restaurant owner Kiyoshi Kimura in 2019.
In another record-breaking sale, 350 grams of Hokkaido sea urchins were sold for 7 million yen (roughly £35,500).