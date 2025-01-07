World

Deb Fischer's husband goes viral for refusing to shake Kamala Harris: Watch

Kamala Harris was left embarrassed after Senator Deb Fischer's husband declined to shake VP’s hand

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025


A Republican US Senator, Deb Fischer’s husband, sparked outrage after declining to shake hands with Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Washington Times, the husband of Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska refused to shake hands with Harris during a swearing-in ceremony on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The video went viral on Monday, January 6, 2025, after a liberal commentator, Brian Tyler Cohen, posted it on social media sparking outrage from liberals who claimed that Bruce Fischer deliberately ignored the handshake while conservatives argued that the video was edited to mislead people.

In a viral video, the senator could be seen taking an oath on the Bible that Mr. Fischer was holding while standing in between his wife and Harris.

After the Nebraskan’s oath, the 60-year-old VP shook hands with Mrs. Fischer, saying, “Congratulations. Thank you for your work,” and then she turned to her husband and asked, “May I give congratulations to you?” while holding out her hand.

To which Mr. Fischer replied, “Thank you,” without grasping her outstretched hand.

Reacting to the video, political commentator Colbert wrote on X, “I’m tryna figure out why these MAGA … are still so mad." They won all the top prizes, but they are still stank and rotten.”

“There’s no clearer example than Republican Bruce Fischer disrespecting VP Kamala Harris during his wife’s swearing-in. She was gracious in that moment,” she added.

Furthermore, Senator Fischer, who became the Republican senator for Nebraska for the third term, has not yet commented on the video.

