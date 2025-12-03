Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election

Republican Matt Van Epps defeated Democrat Aftyn Behn in a congressional special election in the western Nashville suburbs, which was being closely watched for signs of Republican weakness going into congressional midterms next year.
The Associated Press called the race at 9:47 EST with Van Epps holding a 52% to 46% lead.
“This race was bigger than just one campaign,” Van Epps said in a statement. “It represented a defining moment for Tennessee and for the direction of the country.”
Van Epps argued that his victory served as a sign that conservative voters remained supportive of Donald Trump’s leadership. Trump campaigned virtually on Van Epps’s behalf in the closing days of the race.
Van Epps said, “Running from Trump is how you lose. Running with Trump is how you win. Our victory was powered by a movement of Tennesseans that are ready for change. We are grateful to the President for his unwavering support that charted this movement and catapulted us to victory. President Trump was all-in with us. That made the difference. In Congress, I’ll be all-in with him.”
Tennessee’s seventh congressional district is normally reliable Republican territory. Donald Trump carried the district by 15 points in 2020 and 22 points in 2024. But special elections can be unpredictable, and polling placed Behn within a few points of Van Epps in recent days.