Donald Trump reacts as Canadian PM Trudeau resigns amid criticisms

US President-elect Donald Trump reacted to Justin Trudeau's resignation and reiterated his suggestion of making Canada the 51st state of America.
According to Fox News, hours after the resignation of the Canadian PM on Monday, January 6, 2025, the upcoming 47th president of the USA claims that Trudeau resigned because he “knew” that Canadians want to become the “51st state.”
The 78-year-old wrote on his social media site, Truth Social, “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned.”
"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he continued.
Furthermore, Fox News sources claimed in December that Trump, during an unannounced meeting with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago in late November after winning the elections, brought up the merger idea.
After the meeting, Trump said, “We discussed many important topics that will require both countries to work together to address, like the fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of illegal immigration, fair trade deals that do not jeopardise American workers, and the massive trade deficit the U.S. has with Canada.”
Notably, the surprise meeting happened after Trump proposed 25% tariffs on Canada after it failed to restrict the flow of illegal immigrants.