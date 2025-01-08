Sports

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut

The Rock, also known as Dwayne Johnson, makes mesmerising appearance in 'WWE Raw' Netflix premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut

Cody Rhodes, John Cena and many more talented wrestlers are set to make WWE Raw Netflix debut.

WWE has been gearing up for their big debut on Netflix.

Fans can expect to see Seth Rollins fight CM Punk, Roman Reigns face Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match, and Liv Morgan battle with the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Many other renowned names are set to be involved in the festivities, including Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock.

Taking to Instagram on January 7, the Moana 2 star posted a clip from the event and captioned it, “History has been made. Good to see old friends and see you down the road.”


Dwayne added, “PS- Thank you for biggest arena gate in the history of the @WWE PSS- @wwenxt, see you tomorrow. Teremana time.”

A fan commented under the post, “Love you but don’t swerve so much it doesn’t look good but you are amazing loved the movie and think you rock because you are the rock him self love you.”

Moreover, PWInsider confirmed that Rhodes is at the Intuit Dome and is expected to appear on the show.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury

Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's