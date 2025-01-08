Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut

Cody Rhodes, John Cena and many more talented wrestlers are set to make WWE Raw Netflix debut.
WWE has been gearing up for their big debut on Netflix.
Fans can expect to see Seth Rollins fight CM Punk, Roman Reigns face Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match, and Liv Morgan battle with the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.
Many other renowned names are set to be involved in the festivities, including Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock.
Taking to Instagram on January 7, the Moana 2 star posted a clip from the event and captioned it, “History has been made. Good to see old friends and see you down the road.”
Dwayne added, “PS- Thank you for biggest arena gate in the history of the @WWE PSS- @wwenxt, see you tomorrow. Teremana time.”
A fan commented under the post, “Love you but don’t swerve so much it doesn’t look good but you are amazing loved the movie and think you rock because you are the rock him self love you.”
Moreover, PWInsider confirmed that Rhodes is at the Intuit Dome and is expected to appear on the show.