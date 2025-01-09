Malala Yousafzai to return to Pakistan after more than 2 years

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai is all set to return to Pakistan for the third time after the life-threatening attack.
According to Express Tribune, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history will be travelling back to the homeland over the weekend to attend an International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities hosted by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.
The officials on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, announced that the second Pakistani and the only Pashtun Nobel Prize winner would be one of the keynote speakers at the two-day conference in Islamabad scheduled on January 11 and 12.
An organizer told the Tribune that the 27-year-old confirmed her participation in the event and would deliver an address on the importance of girls' education in Muslim communities.
Notably, this would be the education activist and film producer’s third visit to Pakistan after a life-threatening attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2012.
After flying to Britain, the Bread and Rose executive producer did not return to her hometown, Mingore, for a decade until she visited Pakistan in October 2022, a year after her marriage to Asser Malik.
After flying to Britain, the Bread and Rose executive producer did not return to her hometown, Mingore, for a decade until she visited Pakistan in October 2022, a year after her marriage to Asser Malik.