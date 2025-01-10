Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real

A woman in Australia annulled her marriage after discovering that a wedding she believed was part of a fake social media stunt turned out to be real.
As per BBC, the woman, who was unaware the wedding was real, stated that her partner, a social media influencer, persuaded her to participate in the wedding ceremony as part of a “prank” for his Instagram account.
The moment when the woman found out the marriage was real when her partner tried to use their marriage to secure permanent residency in Australia.
A judge in Melbourne allowed the woman to annul her marriage after concluding that she had been tricked into getting married.
The woman and her partner met on an online dating platform 2 years ago and began meeting regularly in Melbourne where they both lived at the time.
In December that year, the man proposed to the woman and she accepted his proposal.
Two days after the proposal, the woman went to an event with the man in Sydney. She was informed that it would be a white party, where everyone would wear white clothes.
When the woman arrived at the event with her partner, she was shocked that there were no other guests except a photographer, the photographer's friend and a celebrant.
"So when I got there, and I didn't see anybody in white, I asked him, 'What's happening?'. And he pulled me aside, and he told me that he's organising a prank wedding for his social media, to be precise, Instagram, because he wants to boost his content, and wants to start monetising his Instagram page," she said.
Two months after the event, the woman’s partner asked her to include him as a dependent in her application for permanent residency in Australia as both of them are foreigners.
After listening to this, the woman told her partner that she couldn’t add him as a dependent because they were not officially married.
Then her partner disclosed that their wedding ceremony in Sydney had been real.