Los Angeles Wildfires: 16 deaths reported by intense blaze 

The death toll from the Los Angeles wildfires rose to 16 on Saturday evening.
At least 16 deaths have been reported by blazes as thousands of firefighters race to battle spreading wildfires across Los Angeles County, the local authorities revealed.
According to a list of fatalities published, eleven of the dead were related to the Eaton Fire and five were found in the Palisades Fire Zone.
This deadly Eaton fire scorched 57.1 square kilometers near Altadena and Pasadena.
Aerial imagery overlays showed approximately 7,081 structures have been damaged by the blazing fire.
Latest developments by the California department of Fire Protection and forestry suggest that the fire remained active overnight, burning in an area with a steep, inaccessible terrain and critically dry vegetation.
California governor Gavin Newsom revealed that he is doubling the National Guard deployment to aid in firefighting, and public safety resources are deployed to fight the fires.
It is pertinent to mention that the Firefighters battling the fire earlier this week encountered swaths of fire hydrants with no water, that sparked a wave of criticism.