Sabalenka eyes historic third consecutive Australian Open title after strong win

The top-ranked tennis star in the world, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the second round of the Australian Open taking place in Melbourne.
As per BBC Sports, Sabalenka from Belarus defeated Sloane Stephens in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2.
There was only less than an hour of play on the outdoor tennis courts at Melbourne Park before a big thunderstorm arrived.
Despite the delay, the matches proceeded as planned on the three indoor courts.
After winning the match, the 26-year-old expressed, “I’m super happy to be back. I love this place and we have a full stadium, I couldn't dream for more.”
She added, “I don't feel like I played my best probably but I'm glad that I managed to close this in straight sets. It definitely feels like home."
After her match, Sabalenka danced on the court to entertain the crowd in Melbourne, where the crowd gave her full support.
Later, she praised the crowd on her Instagram account, saying, “The energy from this crowd is always unmatched.”
The player is aiming to win her third consecutive Australian Open women’s singles title.
If she succeeds, she would become the first player to achieve this since Martina Hingis.
The player will now compete against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the next round.