Arsenal reveals transfer plan amid Gabriel Jesus injury

Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious knee injury during match against Manchester United in the third round of FA Cup

  • January 14, 2025
Gabriel Jesus has suffered a serious knee injury which would force Arsenal to change up their transfer plans in the January window.

On Sunday afternoon, the Brazilian forward was carried off on a stretcher following a collision with Bruno Fernandes during the FA Cup third round at the Emirates Stadium, reported by Metro.

Gabriel did not have a good year as he suffered the loss of form and confidence but last month he used all of his luck when he scored six goals in three games against Crystal Palace and Brentford.

However, the knee injury is reported to be serious and would cost Mikel Arteta his No. 9 player for the rest of the season.

Arsenal is under a lot of pressure with the lack of attacking options, with Gabriel sitting down, Bukayo Saka already not playing due to his hamstring surgery and Ethan Nwaneri most likely not to join the club until February.

With these circumstances, sports journalist David Ornstein turned to X on Tuesday morning to share the Gunners’s transfer plan, noting, "Arsenal open to doing business – overseas loans seem most likely route for AFC at present."

It has also been revealed that the football club has two strikers they want to acquire.

As per Caught Offside, Arsenal are planning on signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on loan along with Marseille  forward Elye Wahi.

Furthermore, the FC is scheduled to play Tottenham on January 15 in the north London derby, before they host Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Two continuous wins would drastically change the faith of the club ahead of resumption next Wednesday, where Arsenal are well placed to reach the next round automatically but anything less would further drag the team down the swamp.

Ahead of the match, Mikel Arteta was asked if the transfer plans changed due to Gabriel condition, he revealed, "We are actively looking at the market to improve the squad. We have been doing that since day one. We would be naive to not do that, because it's an opportunity to evolve and improve the squad."

