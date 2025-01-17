Wildfires unveil shocking truths about planet's dangerous climate situation

The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles have caused massive destruction, leaving thousands of people homeless.
A new data revealed shocking details that have astonished scientists.
As per the Guardian, the wildfires that occurred globally the previous year significantly contributed to a record increase in carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.
The data indicates that humanity is heading further into a world where extreme weather events such as wildfires are becoming more intense and dangerous due to climate change.
As per the reports, the carbon dioxide (CO2) level at the Mauna Loa observatory in Hawaii increased by 3.6 parts per million (ppm), reaching 427 ppm.
This is much higher than the 280 ppm level that existed before large-scale fossil fuel burning began causing climate change.
The significant increase in CO2 levels was due to several factors that include the destruction of forests, ongoing emissions from coil, oil, gas and the El Niño climate cycle, which caused hotter and drier conditions in tropical areas.
In the previous year, the global average temperature reached a new high, making extreme weather events like heatwaves, storms and floods, which affected billions of people.
This also marked the first time the planet exceeded the 1.5C target set by the Paris climate agreement.
Prof Richard Betts at the UK Met Office said, “This is obviously bad news. But even if it looks like we won’t meet the ambitious Paris goal of 1.5C, it is still worth making every effort to limit the rise. 1.5C is not a cliff-edge after which all is lost. There are lots of solutions already available without any new inventions. This must be extra motivation to work even harder.”
Moreover, wildfires, especially in the Americas, released billions of tonnes of CO2, and the climate crises made these fires more severe and frequent.
While, El Niño contributed to the record rise in CO2 because its hot and dry conditions hinder plant growth.