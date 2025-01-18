World

Donald Trump’s inauguration moves indoors, sparking netizens reactions

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration moved indoors days before the ceremony, sparking netizens' reaction.

According to CNN, Trump will not take the oath in the traditional way, standing on Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall in front of a huge crowd welcoming the new president due to the projection of dangerously freezing weather.

The Republican confirmed the news changes in the swearing-in ceremony with a post on Truth Social. He wrote, “I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.”

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One after my Swearing In,” he added.

Moreover, the change of the venue has sparked a humorous reaction from the x (formerly Twitter) users.

A user wrote, “Indoors because nobody is going…. He didn’t want another picture like his last inauguration.”

“Even the universe is taking sides,” another added.

Numerous users said that they would be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20, 2025, instead of inauguration.

