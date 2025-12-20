Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds

Entertainment
South Korea's beloved couple tied the knot in Seoul after a decade of romantic relationship

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding is a snowy affair, as the first official snap of the newlyweds breaks the internet.

The high-profile couple of the South Korean industry tied the knot on Saturday, December 20, following a 10-year romantic relationship.

Their agency, AM Entertainment, turned to their Instagram account to share with fans a black and white snap of the couple.

In the stunning picture, both Woo-bin and Min-ah were all smiles, as they looked back at the camera while standing in falling snow.

The caption of the social media post, written both in Korean and English, read, "Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot."


"We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together," it added.

The agency further noted that the actors will continue to showcase their performance on screen as they embark on this new journey.

Besides that, the hot topic of their wedding was whether Woo-bin's close pal, Do Kyung-soo, will be able to attend the wedding ceremony, as it's taking place at the same time as MMA, where his group, EXO, is scheduled to make an appearance.

Early reports suggested that The Manipulated star will not be able to make it to the venue; however, Kyung-soo beats the odds, as he was photographed arriving for the ceremony held at Hotel Shilla in Seoul.

Kyunsoo appeared with his bandmates at the MMA 2025 red carpet and went to the ceremony, leaving after almost 15 minutes to join EXO for their group performance.

Notably, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding ceremony was reportedly officiated by Kyung-soo and the Uncontrollably Fond actor's close friend, actor Lee Kwang-soo.

