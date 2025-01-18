Chair lift collapse in Spain leaves dozens injured at Astun resort

A chair lift at a ski resort in Spain collapsed on Saturday, January 18.
As per multiple outlets, the tragedy resulted in serious injuries to at least 30 people.
Emergency teams have quickly responded to a chairlift accident at the Astun station in Canal Roya. They are using helicopters to treat and transport the injured people.
The exact number of injured people is still unknown, but it is believed that around 10 people are seriously injured, including a woman in critical condition who has been airlifted to the hospital.
Jorge Azcon, the President of the Government of Aragon and Roberto Bermudez de Castro, the Minister of the Interior, are heading to the resort to evaluate the seriousness of the accident, reported GB NEWS.
Azcon said on X (formerly Twitter), "All the necessary services of the DGA are working to assist the affected and injured people."
The local authorities stated that four helicopters have been deployed to the scene.
Whereas, firefighters, 10 ambulances, paramedics and psychologists are also at the scene to assist the victims and provide support to their families.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that he was "shocked by the news of the accident. All our affection to the injured and their families.”
The cause of the incident has not been confirmed yet, but it is believed that it may have been due to a breakage in the chair lift cable.