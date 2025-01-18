Jannik Sinner makes history at Australian Open with dominant victory

Sports

Jannik Sinner holds the title of the world’s number one men’s singles player

  January 18, 2025
Jannik Sinner advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 18 in Melbourne.

As per BBC Sports, the player defeated Macros Giron with a scores of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2.

During the match, Sinner made 35 successful shots and served 8 aces but he also made 37 unforced errors.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of the previous year.

Later that year, he also won the US Open and six ATP Tour titles.

Sinner has won 64 matches at the Grand Slam tournaments so far. This achievement surpassed Andreas Seppi, who has 63 Grand Slam wins, making Sinner the second Italian with the most match wins in the Open Era, behind only Fabio Fognini, who has 71 wins.

Shortly after the win, the player expressed, "Every match has its own difficulties. I still have room to improve, but every win is great. If I want to go on in this tournament I have to improve.”

The 23-year-old who won 17 consecutive matches will face either Holger Rune or Miomir Kecmanovic in his next match at the Australian Open.

Sinner holds the title of the world’s number one men’s singles player as ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Not only this, he is the first Italian player to achieve this top ranking.

