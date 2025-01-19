Health

Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit

Discover how eating a simple fruit could revolutionize your liver health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit

Experts have recently shared their recommendations on which fruit is most beneficial for maintaining a healthier liver.

You have probably heard the popular saying “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” right?

No doubt apples are commonly considered a good choice for enhancing overall health as they are easy to find, inexpensive and known for their valuable nutritional content.

Apples contain special plant compounds called Flavonoids that help liver to stay healthier.

The study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, revealed that flavonoids are substances found in plants that help protect cells from stress or damage.

While, these compounds are found in various foods, apples are particularly known for being a good source of these beneficial compounds. Apples are also rich in fibre, vitamin and other antioxidants.

Researchers from different organizations have studied how apples could contribute to better liver health.

Apples are beneficial for digestion because they contain two types of fiber, soluble and insoluble which support healthy digestion.

Soluble fiber helps regulate digestion, while insoluble fiber aids in moving waste through the digestive system.

Additionally, apples contain vitamins and antioxidants that may support the liver in removing harmful substances from the body.

The study has shown that apples contain the fiber and polyphenols that can help reduce cholesterol levels in the liver.

Consistently consuming apples may be especially beneficial for people at risk of liver problems.

Some nutritionists point out that apples are more nutritious when eaten with their skins because the peel specifically contains additional nutrients.

However, even if apples are sliced or cooked in different ways, they can still provide a good amount of nutrients.

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?

How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?
Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death

Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death
Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife

Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know