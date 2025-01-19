World

Trump family returns to Washington as inauguration celebrations begin

Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025.

  by Web Desk
  January 19, 2025


Donald Trump and Melania Trump, along with their youngest son Barron, arrive in Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration.

According to Associated Press, the US president-elect, along with his family, returned to Washington on Saturday evening, January 18, 2025, to take office for the second time.

The 78-year-old marked his return to the White House with a fireworks show at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Island, Virginia, about 30 miles outside Washington. He also hosted a reception for 500 guests, including cabinet nominees like Lee Zeldin, Kristi Noem, and Pete Hegseth.

During his address, he praised Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and described his Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, as a “great negotiator.”

After the fireworks and reception, the Trump family returned to Washington for the Inauguration Day ceremony on a U.S. military C-32 aircraft supplied by the outgoing president, Joe Biden.

Moreover, a star-studded lineup including music stars Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Jason Aldean; disco band the Village People, rapper Nelly, and musician Kid Rock is all set to perform at inauguration-related ceremonies and events.

Along with that actor Jon Voight, wrestler Hulk Hogan, and Trump-embracing business executives like Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew are also expected to make an appearance at the inauguration.

