Swiss Garden welcomes back iconic statue after 50 years

A statue of a goddess that went missing five decades ago has now been replaced.
As per BBC, the replica of the Diana of Gabii statue was made in the early 19th century for the Swiss Garden at Shuttleworth in Bedfordshire.
The Shuttleworth Trust explained that the reason for the disappearance of the statue is unclear.
However, it is believed that the statue may have either been damaged and taken away or stolen during the 1970s when the garden at Old Warden was not well maintained.
The Friends of the Swiss Gardens, a group established in 1992 to support and raise funds for the garden, decided to restore the statue in honor of the garden’s 200th anniversary in the previous year.
The new life-sized statue, recreated by The Ancient Home, is made up of white marble and architectural resin.
It is a replica of the original Roman marble copy of a Greek statue that dates back to the 4th century BC.
As per the outlet, the Roman version of the statue is displayed in the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Tony Young, head gardener at the Shuttleworth Collection and Garden, said in a statement, noting, "Having seen a photo of the original, it's fantastic to see another iconic element of the garden returned to its rightful place.
"We hope visitors will come and enjoy the statue and all the other wonderful features our space has to offer,” he added.
Visitors can see the new statue placed on a special platform (plinth) located on Diana Island.