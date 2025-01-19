Jūrmala Beach: Latvia’s HIDDEN gem with therapeutic waters

Jūrmala Beach, known for its beautiful, soft white sand and colourful wooden buildings is considered one of the best beaches in Latvia.
However, many tourists are not aware of it!
Jūrmala, a resort town with a population of 51,000 is well-known across the Baltic States.
It has a long history of bathing culture, which is linked to the natural properties of waters.
People visit Jūrmala for its healing mud, which is believed to have therapeutic properties and for its air, which is thought to be enriched with phytoncides (compounds that are believed to boost the immune system) from the surrounding pine forests.
Healing mud in Jūrmala is made from mineral water containing sulphur, bromide and sodium chloride, which combine to create medicinal peat.
Because of this, Jūrmala provides a wide range of health and spa services for visitors looking for wellness treatments.
Jūrmala’s coastline stretches for 24 kilometers, offering shallow waters ideal for wading, and is known for its fine quartz sand.
It has 11 well-maintained, full-service beaches, which are divided into sections based on what visitors are looking for.
Some areas are peaceful and perfect for relaxation, while others are busy with activities, including cafes and play areas for children.
The area offers a variety of restaurants, pubs and bars serving different types of cuisine.
Jūrmala is known for its charming wooden architecture. The town features whimsical homes with decorative towers and verandas.
The town still has well-preserved historical buildings, which offer a glimpse into the past.
Notable sites include Rainis and Aspazija Summer House, "Meža māja,” the Ķemeri National Park Information Centre, and Bulduri’s exhibition house.