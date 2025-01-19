Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE

A visually impaired artist, Bianca Raffaella, from Kent is planning to display her first solo art exhibition at a well-known art gallery in London.
As per BBC, Bianca made history by becoming the first blind student to graduate with a degree in visual arts from Kingston University.
She makes powerful and emotional paintings and her work is inspired by her memories and sensory experiences, like sounds, smells and touch.
Faint Memories, an art collection featuring paintings with textured surfaces.
These paintings represent the artist’s perception of beauty using braille-inspired textures.
Bianca described her artwork as "deeply personal and complex.”
She stated she hoped the exhibition would "shed light on my experiences as a visually impaired artist.”
The artist added her work "explores themes of memory, perception, and fragility, inviting viewers to slow down, observe closely, and engage with delicate details that might otherwise go unnoticed.”
The exhibition will be held at Flowers Gallery in London for a month, starting on February 12.
A spokesperson for Flowers Gallery said in a statement, “As a visually impaired artist, Raffaella's ephemeral, floral works draw viewers into her unique perspective.”
The statement added, “Her pieces capture fleeting moments suspended in persistent vision, where her sight is in constant motion, and images appear only briefly as faint shadows or flickers of light.”
The exhibition will continue and remain open for visitors until March 15.